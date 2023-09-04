CHANGE LANGUAGE
Samsung Will Bring AI-Features To Its Smart Home Appliances In 2024
Samsung Will Bring AI-Features To Its Smart Home Appliances In 2024

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 17:02 IST

Berlin, Germany

Samsung wants to bring AI to its home appliances

Samsung wants to bring AI to its home appliances

Samsung has gradually adopted AI for its smart products and now we could see it on the home appliances as well.

Samsung Electronics is working to add generative artificial intelligence (AI) features to its
home appliances
next year, an executive vice president has said at the IFA tech trade show in Berlin, to improve the home-life of each user.

“We are preparing to apply generative AI technologies to our home appliances," Yoo Mi-young, head of the software development team of Samsung’s digital appliances division, said at a media briefing.

“Generative AI technologies will be applied to voice, vision and display," she said, so that household electronic products have a better understanding of what consumers do and want and can respond accordingly, reports Yonhap news agency.

Home gadgets will be able to communicate with users in a more conversational manner, and to better respond to users’ questions based on past exchanges and in context, she added.

They will also have a clearer vision of, for example, what kind of food is being cooked in the oven, or what food ingredients are stored in the refrigerator, to be able to provide tailored recipes and dietary suggestions.

Samsung is also developing a chipset to reduce energy consumption, as home devices get smarter and process huge amounts of data.

“We are developing a chipset that helps
home appliances
with generative AI consume less than 0.1 watt for every 24 hours they run," Yoo said, adding that Samsung is seeking to apply the chipset next year.

European consumers, in particular, have started seeing the importance of smarter, connected devices in light of saving energy and reducing electricity bills, she said. “People are increasingly paying attention to the merits of connected devices, as they now see that interconnected appliances have helped them reduce energy costs."

When it comes to AI technology development, Samsung strictly keeps three core principles in mind — fairness, transparency and accountability, she said.

Samsung started its smart home campaign in 2014, when it acquired SmartThings, a Washington-headquartered open platform for the Internet of Things.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
first published:September 04, 2023, 17:02 IST
last updated:September 04, 2023, 17:02 IST