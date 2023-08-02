Samsung's Latest 110-inch MicroLED TV Costs Over 1 Crore: All Details

Samsung has launched its ultra-luxurious Micro LED TV in India which gets a big screen size and a massive price tag. The MicroLED TV will be available in the market for a whopping Rs 1,14,99,000 from this week onwards.

So what is the MicroLED technology all about? Samsung says it comprises Micro LED, Micro Contrast, Micro Colour, Micro HDR, and Micro AI Processor that work cohesively to offer the ultimate, high-end picture experience.

This type of LED features 24.8 million micrometre-sized ultra-small LEDs, which are 1/10th of large-sized LEDs. All these micro-LEDs individually produce light and colour to create an immersive experience through impressive depth, vibrant colours and a heightened level of clarity and contrast, the company said.

The company also mentions that the tech enhances the colour levels with increased brightness that gives it a real-life impact. The TV comes with a SolarCell remote that has a sleek design with minimalistic keys, doesn’t need batteries to run, you can charge it via the indoor lighting.

The TV gets Dolby Atmos-powered audio and you have enhanced customised features such as the Art Mode and the Ambient Mode+.

With the Art Mode, the TV can become the canvas to host galleries with your artworks, digital photographs, or even personal photos. Similarly, the ambient mode camouflages with the wall design.