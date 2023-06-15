Samsung’s Next Galaxy Watch Can Help You Track Major Health Issues: All Details

Samsung is bringing a new health-related feature on its next smartwatch that will help people with crucial alerts. The company has got the nod to offer an irregular heart rate tracking feature, which could help people with warnings related to their health and asking them to visit a doctor right away.

The feature will be enabled via the Samsung Health app but you will need the hardware to work in tandem, which will be possible with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series.

Samsung’s approval comes via the FDA and the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. Samsung will be offering this feature in a total of 13 markets later this year, which includes Argentina, US, Hong Kong, Indonesia, UAE, Korea, Georgia and Costa Rica among others. No sign of India in this list, and even most parts of Europe are missing, which suggests this is just a phase 1 release for Samsung’s new health feature.

From the looks of it, the new heart rate tracking tool will be available for Samsung users only, which is hardly surprising. Samsung will be hoping to have an Apple-like impact with its new health feature that could become the norm for Android devices as well in the years to come.

The biggest advantage of this new feature is that anyone wearing the watch compatible with the tool can be alerted about possible risk of stroke or heart failure. Apple Watch has been playing the role of saviour for many years, helping people avoid mishaps with its unique health tool, and now Samsung could help people with such issues as well.

The irregular heart rate tracker will be paired with the ECG function on the Galaxy Watch 6 series, which will monitor your heart rhythm and alert the user when it receives an irregular heart beat. Devices like these are handy to have but doctors will be your main source of treatment and consultation, so if you do catch any irregular activity with your heart, consult your doctor right away.

We’ll be hearing more about this feature and its compatibility when the Galaxy Watch 6 series rolls out next month at the Galaxy Unpacked event.