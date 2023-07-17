Scam Alert! Jewellery Store Owner In Gurugram Loses Rs 2 lakh In Fake Payment Online Fraud

Online scams in India are on the rise, leading to the unfortunate loss of hard-earned money for many individuals. In a recent incident, a jewellery store owner was scammed when a fraudster presented a fake payment screenshot of payment to purchase gold coins.

According to a report from PTI, a jewellery store in Gurugram experienced a theft of Rs 2 lakh when an unknown individual deceived the owner. The scammer visited the store and pretended to be interested in purchasing gold coins worth that specific amount.

The jewellery store owner, trusting the scammer, decided to proceed with an online transaction instead of an in-person payment. Unfortunately, she shared her husband’s bank details, and the scammer provided a fake screenshot to deceive her into believing that the payment was confirmed.

Believing the payment was made, the owner allowed him to leave. Unfortunately, she later discovered that no money was credited to her account and she has fallen victim to a fraudulent scheme, PTI reported.

The scammer used WhatsApp to send a fake screenshot to the jewellery store owner, falsely claiming that the payment was successful. However, after further investigation, it became evident that no transaction had actually taken place.

Anuradha, the jewellery store owner, promptly took action upon realising the missing payment. She filed a complaint with the police, explaining how the scammer took advantage of her vulnerable situation while her husband was hospitalised and she needed to conduct remote transactions.

“My husband Mukesh Kumar was in hospital then. I shared his bank account details, and the person sent me a screenshot on my WhatsApp saying the payment was successful. When I contacted the gentleman regarding the payment, he requested my presence in Mewat initially and later in Nehru Place, Delhi. However, to my dismay, he failed to fulfill his financial obligation. Eventually, I resorted to seeking assistance from the police authorities," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)