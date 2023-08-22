Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus Launched In India: Price & More

German-based audio brand Sennheiser on Tuesday announced the launch of Ambeo Soundbar line-up — Ambeo Soundbar Plus and Ambeo Sub — for consumers in India. The Ambeo Soundbar Plus is smaller in size than the Ambeo Soundbar Max and the Ambeo Sub, on the other hand, is an optional wireless subwoofer.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, Ambeo Sub: Pricing And Availability

The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus will be available at a price of Rs 1,39,990 and AMBEO Sub at Rs 69,990 for sale starting today on the brand webshop, e-commerce platform Amazon and other leading electronic outlets in India.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, Ambeo Sub: Specifications

The Ambeo Soundbar Plus offers a new, more compact soundbar within the Sennheiser product portfolio. It has a 7.1.4-channel setup. The soundbar automatically adapts its sound to the content that’s being played. The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus uses the AMBEO|OS platform.

The customisation and optimisation features for the soundbar can be accessed on the Sennheiser Smart Control app. Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast built-in, and Spotify Connect are also supported on the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus.

According to the company, immersive 3D sound is provided with Dolby ATMOS, DTS:X, 360 Reality Audio and MPEG-H Audio. Users can even upmix stereo and 5.1 content to create 3D sound experiences that make it sound like the artist is in the room.

On the other hand, the new Ambeo Sub comes with extremely deep bass, which is powered by the Ambeo virtualisation technology. The subwoofer has a rated sound output of 350W, and also works with the Sennheiser Smart Control app offering customisation functions.

The Ambeo Sub’s advanced self-calibration and its built-in far-field microphone allow the device to precisely learn the acoustics of your room and adjust to every environment for a unique sound experience, the company claims.

“The Ambeo soundbar Plus and AMBEO Sub build on the success of the award-winning Ambeo Soundbar Max, ranked by reviewers as the best soundbar in the world. Thanks to the deep, immersive sound and more compact housing, our new AMBEO Soundbar Plus offers even more choices for those who want a home theatre experience with audiophile-quality sound," said Vijay Sharma, General Manager - Sennheiser Consumer business in India.