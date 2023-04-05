CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » Sigma Launches 23mm F1.4 DC DN, 17mm F4 DG DN, And 50mm DG DN F2 Lenses In India: All Details
Sigma Launches 23mm F1.4 DC DN, 17mm F4 DG DN, And 50mm DG DN F2 Lenses In India: All Details

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 13:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Sigma 50mm F2 DG DN (left), Sigma 23mm F1.4 mounted on Sigma fp (right).

Sigma releases new lenses in India, including the Sigma 23mm F1.4 DC DN for APS-C mirrorless cameras and the Sigma 17mm F4 DG DN and Sigma 50mm DG DN F2 for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Sigma has announced the release of its newest lenses in India. The lineup includes the Sigma 23mm F1.4 DC DN, which is designed for APS-C mirrorless cameras, and the Sigma 17mm F4 DG DN and Sigma 50mm DG DN F2—both made for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Sigma 17mm F4 DG DN 

The Sigma 17mm F4 DG DN lens is a compact ultra-wide-angle lens designed for full-frame mirrorless camera systems. It offers a wide-angle view and a minimum close focusing distance of 12cm—making it ideal for close-up photography, selfies, and vlogging. The lens construction includes two SLD glass elements and three aspherical lens elements, which according to Sigma—reduces lens aberrations, maintains compactness, and features a φ55mm filter thread.

Sigma 50mm F2 DG DN

The SIGMA 50mm F2 DG DN also features a compact design that’s ideal for portraits and street-style photography. It features an all-metal construction—which Sigma claims is developed using the same technology as the SIGMA CINE lens range. The lens features 9 elements in 8 groups with 2 SLD and 3 aspherical lens elements, and has 55mm filter thread. And, for focusing, it too, features a stepping motor—for autofocus in both stills and video. Moreover, for pleasing bokeh, it gets a 7-blade rounded diaphragm, and F2 aperture, which allows for a shallow depth of field, and allows for subject separation.

Sigma 23mm F1.4 DC DN 

The construction of the lens is made of 13 elements in 10 groups, including 3 SLD glass elements and 2 aspherical lens elements. Moreover, the large F1.4 aperture allows for a shallow depth of field and pleasing bokeh. The lens body weighs 340g, has a length of 76.9mm, and filter diameter of 52mm—making it compact to be mounted on APS-C bodies. You may also mount it on supporting full-frame cameras, including Sigma’s own Sigma fp and fp L. If you buy it for L-Mount cameras, you may switch to ‘linear focus,’ in which the focus shifts by a fixed amount according to the rotation angle of the focus ring.

first published:April 05, 2023, 13:45 IST
last updated:April 05, 2023, 13:45 IST