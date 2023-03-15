Sony Alpha 7R V Launched In India With 61MP Full-Frame Sensor And 8K Video Recording: All Details

Sony has launched the Alpha 7R V as the newest addition to its line of mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras. The Alpha 7R V features a 61MP back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS 35mm full-frame image sensor with a dedicated AI processing unit for subject recognition and capture. The Alpha 7R V also gets an 8-step image stabilization system, new 4-axis multi-angle monitor, and support for lossless RAW—making it ideal for professionals who need a high-resolution mirrorless camera.

Sony A7RV Specifications and Features

Sony’s R line is known for its photo-taking capability, and here, the A7RV features shooting at up to 10 fps 7 with AF/AE tracking, and offers improved connectivity, enabling professionals to streamline their workflow with Wi-Fi (802.11ac) 2×2 MIMO 24 and SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps via a USB-C port—allowing for speedy data transfer.

On the video front, the Alpha 7R V offers 8K 24/25p and 4K 50/60p movie recording, 4:2:2 10-bit, All-I, and to save those high-resolution files—gets two CFexpress Type A compatible slots. It also comes with a new menu system with touch control and a host of customizable functions.

Sony A7RV, being a hybrid mirrorless camera, offers a wide sensitivity range of ISO100 to 32000 and 15 stops dynamic range for photos, and also features Real-time Recognition AF with AI subject recognition, which is Sony’s next-generation autofocus system. Other professional-grade features include image stabilization with up to 8-step compensation effect, and Selectable RAW options including lossless RAW for efficient workflow.

Further, Sony A7RV gets a 9.44 mil dot QXGA electronic viewfinder and 4-axis multi-angle LCD monitor with a 3.2-type large screen—making it suitable to film and click from peculiar angles.

Sony A7RV Price in India

Sony A7RV will be available today, March 15 and will be available for purchase through Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, offline dealers, and major electronic retailers for Rs 3,53,990 (body only). Plus, customers can avail an extended warranty of 2+1 years on their purchase.

