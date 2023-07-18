Sony Could Remaster The Last of Us Part 2 For PS5: Here's What We Know

The Last of Us Part II, the second installment in The Last of Us franchise, may be getting a similar treatment like The Last of Part I—which was remade for the PlayStation 5 system. However, The Last of Us was starting to show its age, while The Last of Part II is a recent game—having launched in June, 2020 for the PS4 system, so it could be possible that it only receives a ‘remaster’ and not a full-fledged ‘remake.’

First reported by Spanish publisher, Vandal, the game’s audio composer Gustavo Santaolalla has reportedly said that Naughty Dog—the game’s developer, is working on “new editions” that would include Santaolalla’s character—who players would be able to approach and ask to play “certain songs.”

It is worth mentioning that a similar feature already exists in The Last of Us Part II, where players can make Ellie—the game’s main protagonist—play the guitar. Additionally, Santaolalla’s character already exists in one of the game’s levels.

Remasters and remakes have become a regular feature of the video game industry, and Sony’s PlayStation has been at the forefront of this trend. In recent years, Sony has released a number of successful remakes and remasters—including Final Fantasy VII Remake and Demon’s Souls for the PS5. These releases have allowed Sony to capitalize on both its first-party IP and third-party exclusives, which have been released on PlayStation consoles across multiple generations.

Sony released a 60fps patch for The Last of Us Part II in 2021, but the game is still missing several PS5-centric upgrades. Other games, such as Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding, have been relaunched for the PS5 as Director’s Cuts—with native PS5 support, higher resolutions, and other enhancements. Therefore, it wouldn’t be foreign for Sony to follow this strategy and release a Director’s Cut of The Last of Us Part II with native PS5 support.

The popularity of The Last of Us franchise has recently surged, and it is undeniable that the Emmy-nominated HBO Original Series starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsay as Ellie has played a major role in this.

In other news, The Last of Us Multiplayer title has reportedly been delayed due to development setbacks. Naughty Dog has also released a statement saying, “We are incredibly proud of the work our studio has done so far, but as development has continued, we have realized that the best thing for the game is to give it more time.”