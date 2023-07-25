Sony Could Soon Have An Xperia Flip Phone To Rival Samsung And Moto

Sony could be the next smartphone brand to enter the market with its first-ever Xperia flip smartphone. The new Xperia phone is definitely getting a lot of attention, but even then the company is going to limit its availability because it has exited quite a few markets in the past few years for business reasons.

Now coming back to the rumours about the Xperia flip phone, it is assumed the device will be called Xperia Flip and it is likely to borrow its design traits from the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 or the Moto Razr 40 Ultra.

But the similarities could end there, as Sony is expected to offer a 7-inch internal display with support for 4K resolution, which is hard to imagine on this form factor especially with the battery constraints. Sony’s screen could get a 21:9 aspect ratio which makes it wider than the likes of Samsung offer with its flip device.

However, these features are unlikely to make the Xperia Flip stand out from the flipping crowd. Reports claim Sony could take advantage of its gaming prowess and pack in some of the features that are aimed at gamers.

Either way, we can’t wait to see what Sony has in the offing, and will the Xperia flip phone manage to create a space for itself in the premium segment. Sony and Apple are the major brands yet to dive into the market with foldables but that could change in the near future. Google has the Pixel Fold but it still doesn’t have a flip model which likely got cancelled because of technical reasons.