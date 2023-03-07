Sony DualSense Edge Review: A Well-Built Pro Controller With A Few Shortcomings

The DualSense Edge is Sony’s answer to the lack of a first-party pro controller for the PlayStation 5. For a long time, pro controllers from companies like Scuff, Aim Controllers, and Battle Beaver have been the only options for enthusiasts. They provide fair value, but the reliability of a first-party product is unmatched in this space.

I extensively tested the DualSense Edge in the past month—trying to evaluate the experience from diverse perspectives and needs. The average consumer will be extremely satisfied with their purchase. It’s almost a blind buy that does almost everything right. But that being said, if you’re picky with your controllers, you might want to explore this review further.

First and foremost, it’s a heavy investment of Rs 18,990. But it feels justified as soon as you unbox it and lay your hands on the controller. The carrying case is state of the art and feels extremely premium. It secures all the provided attachments extremely well and also has a convenient velcro-based flap that allows you to charge the controller while it’s in the case.

Build Quality and Ergonomics

The controller is well-built and feels extremely sturdy in your hands. The shape and ergonomics are actually slightly different from the vanilla DualSense. Initially, I didn’t like how the controller felt; it was almost awkward to hold. But after a long gaming session, I can safely say that it’s one of the most ergonomic controllers on the market, at least for larger hands like mine. I suspect that for smaller hands, it can be tiring to hold because of the heft and elongated grips.

Analog Sticks

Analog sticks are the components that either make or break a controller. Quite literally, a faulty analog stick breaks the controller and renders it useless. The major problem with analog sticks is commonly known as drift. Drift is the effect noticed when the character in the game starts moving on its own, or when the camera keeps changing without any real input. It’s a widespread issue in the controller market—almost everyone experiences controller drift at some point. It’s not a question of if, but when.

Analog sticks for the longest time have relied on a physical component called Potentiometer. Potentiometer-based analog sticks work based on mechanical movement of the components. This potentiometer eventually wears out and starts registering inaccurate inputs. The only proper solution to stick drift in the market is using Magnetic Hall Effect Sensors. These are still quite rare but are becoming increasingly popular in the Switch Pro controller market.

While Sony didn’t offer a one-stop solution by providing these hall effect sensors in the joysticks, they did somehow address the problem of stick drift in their own way. The DualSense Edge offers removable stick modules, which can be easily replaced by new ones. These modules retail for $20 each and give the buyer an option to not outright replace the controller when drift persists. According to me, this is a welcome feature, but these modules aren’t sold by Sony everywhere.

The sticks themselves are well-calibrated out of the box and are extremely smooth. I played Apex Legends, and I could instantly notice the refinement of the analog sticks. That being said, the average player will enjoy gaming on these. But if you’re into competitive gaming and like fine-tuning your experience, the Xbox Elite controller can be a better alternative. It provides you the ability to alter the stick tension, which an enthusiast will truly appreciate. The Elite also has a better variation with the included stick caps. The high-rise sticks on the Edge are simply inferior to what the Elite offers.

Paddles

Back paddles or buttons are the key defining features of a pro controller, but they also introduce a learning curve. Many people complain of discomfort because they cannot rest their hands properly. Sony addressed this issue quite effortlessly. The DualSense Edge comes with two options for the back paddles—the standard lever-based paddles and a half-dome option that sits well without blocking your natural grip. I tested the half-dome paddles, and they were actually quite comfortable. They can be used to slowly transition into the habit of using back paddles without affecting your gameplay.

Back paddles are quite useful in almost every genre of game. I played Apex Legends and God of War Ragnarok. In God of War Ragnarok, I was able to roll around while always maintaining my camera on the enemies. This, in itself, made the game much more fluid and enjoyable.

The included Fn buttons make switching between different profiles for the back buttons effortless, removing the hassle of constantly having to remap the buttons.

Triggers

Sony took a balanced approach to their triggers on the DualSense Edge. They included the adaptive triggers found on the vanilla DualSense, which makes their pro controller appeal to even casual gamers. The best part is that you even have adjustable trigger stops. While we do get trigger stops, the shortest travel is nowhere comparable to the other options on the market. PS5 controllers from Scuf, Aim, BattleBeaver, and even the Xbox Elite have far better functioning trigger stops. But I would happily trade a slightly larger travel on the triggers for having the adaptive triggers.

Battery Life

The DualSense Edge’s major drawback is undoubtedly its subpar battery life. Even compared to the vanilla DualSense, which costs roughly one-third of the price, the DualSense Edge falls short in terms of battery life. For players who will primarily use the wired connection, this may not be a significant dealbreaker, but if you plan to play wirelessly—expect the controller to last only four to four and a half hours, compared to the five to six hours I could get from my two-year-old launch DualSense. I sincerely hope that Sony addresses this issue in the next iteration.

Verdict: No Brainer For PS5 Owners

The DualSense Edge is a pricey but well-built controller that offers excellent ergonomics and a solution for the issue of analog stick drift with its removable stick modules. It has back paddles that are comfortable to use and can be adjusted easily with the included Fn buttons. However, its trigger stops are not as good as other pro controllers on the market, and its battery life is subpar. While it may not be the best option for competitive gamers, the average gamer who wants a different experience from their controller will be satisfied with their purchase.

Read all the Latest Tech News here