Sony Introduces Accessibility Tags For Games On PlayStation Store: All Details Here

Sony has been highly vocal about introducing new accessibility features to PlayStation—both across first-party games and the PS5 console interface, and now, the gaming giant is introducing new Accessibility Tags feature—which allows game developers to provide detailed insight on accessibility features supported in their games.

“As you browse various game hubs on PlayStation Store game hubs on PS5, you’ll see a list of accessibility features by pressing the ‘Triangle’ button if the game you select supports Accessibility Tags,” Sony said in a blogpost.

The Accessibility Tags feature will be available for both PS5 and PS4 games on PlayStation Store on PS5. When both PS5 and PS4 versions of a title are available, you can compare Accessibility Tags for each using the dropdown menu.

Sony claims that there are more than 50 accessibility tags across six different categories to choose from—Visual, Audio, Subtitle and caption, Control, Gameplay and Online communication.

PlayStation Store for PS5 will get the Accessibility Tags this week. But initially, first-party PlayStation Studios games such as God of War, Returnal, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will only support these tags at launch, with more games added gradually. The feature will be implemented in game hubs on PS5 over the course of the year, as more developers get on board.

“Together with the wide array of accessibility settings within the PS5 console UI, Accessibility Tags will empower you to personalize your PS5 gaming experience to your individual gameplay needs,” Sony said.

This is yet another initiative by Sony to make video games accessible to more people, alongside Project Leonardo, which was unveiled last year.

Read all the Latest Tech News here