Sony Launches New HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos Soundbar With 5.1 Channel In India: Price & Availability

Japanese tech giant Sony has launched its new HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos soundbar in India. The soundbar is offering a three-dimensional surround experience even when playing stereo content. The centre speaker comes with a built-in dual subwoofer that delivers deep bass. This soundbar is also a compatible device with the new Home Entertainment Connect app.

Sony HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos Soundbar Price And Availability

Priced at Rs 42,990 in India, the Sony HT-S2000 soundbar will be available for purchase from June 9 at all Sony retail stores and the ShopatSC portal, besides select electronic stores and e-commerce websites such as Amazon India and Flipkart.

The company is also offering a discount of Rs 14,990 on purchasing the optional rear speaker with the sound bar and subwoofer. Customers will get an additional Rs 4,000 off from Sony if the sound bar is purchased along with the Bravia 108cm (43) and above televisions.

Sony HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos Soundbar Features

This 5.11 channel Dolby Atmos / DTS:X soundbar claims to deliver cinematic surround sound with Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround. With virtual surround technology, the soundbar can position sound in vertical space. S-Force PRO virtually reproduces the surround sound field, with audio coming from both sides.

The sound bar has a dedicated centre speaker for clear dialogue delivery and an up-mixer for a three-dimensional surround sound experience. The brand has loaded the sound bar with its X-Balanced speaker unit, which it said provides better vocal clarity and less distortion.

The company is offering an optional wireless subwoofer (SA-SW5 / SA-SW3) and wireless rear speakers (SA-RS3S) for the sound bar for enhanced audio performance. The new soundbar is paired with a new HEC (Home Entertainment Connect) application. This app makes it easier to get to the settings of the product as well as gives full control over volume, sound fields, and more all from your smartphone.