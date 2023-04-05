Sony Launches ZV-1F Vlog Camera For Content Creators In India: Price, Features & Availability

The Japanese tech giant Sony on Wednesday announced the launch of its new vlog camera ZV-1F camera in India. The latest camera from Sony is packed with easy-to-use vlogging functions, a built-in Directional 3-Capsule Mic for high-quality audio, a soft skin effect mode, and much more.

Sony ZV-1F Camera Price And Availability

Priced at Rs 50,690 in India, the ZV-1F will be available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, e-commerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart), and major electronic stores from 6th April 2023 onwards.

Sony ZV-1F Camera specifications

The ZV-1F has been designed to let the subject shine in any scene with an ultra-wide 20mm prime lens for optimum selfie shooting and a wide field of view to capture more background. The vlogging camera also offers background bokeh in both stills and video to further highlight the subject or create a softer look.

Weighing only 229g, it is compact and lightweight enough for everyday use and can be carried everywhere. It also features a Vari-Angle LCD touch screen with features and settings changed by touch, including the ability to zoom.

The new vlog camera includes a Bokeh Switch button to allow users to quickly switch between background bokeh when they want to highlight the face and without, even whilst recording video.

It also features a Product Showcase setting to allow users to seamlessly shift focus between face and product. The ZV-1F also features a self-timer and recording lamp to make video content even easier to capture.

Also, with the ‘Soft Skin Effect’ option the camera smooths and reduces wrinkles when shooting video and creates a natural skin tone effect for stills. The ZV-1F also boasts high precision focusing and Eye AF for both humans and animals which allows the autofocus to fix tenaciously on the face and eyes without getting diverted by other subjects. Users can easily change subjects via the camera’s touchscreen.

Additionally, the newly available Creative Look function gives users several preset options to create desired atmospheres in both stills and video with differences in tone, brightness, colour depth and more. A total of 10 modes are available to enhance creativity and allow users to share content immediately with no need for editing.

ZV-1F has an in-built Directional 3-Capsule Mic which ensures high quality sound for your videos. For connectivity, Sony’s new smartphone app Imaging Edge Mobile Plus allows users to connect to the camera via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and transfer images and video.

The ZV-1F is compatible with the GP-VPT2BT Shooting Grip with Wireless Remote Commander which offers cable-free control of zoom, recording and more, and expands into a mini-tripod for stable hands-free shots

