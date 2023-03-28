Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console Gets Price Cut In India On April 1: Get More Details

Sony PlayStation gamers have the perfect time to upgrade their gaming consoles later this week. According to new reports, the company is ready to slash the price of the PlayStation 5 models in the country. Sony had hiked the PS5 prices late in 2022 citing varying conditions in the market. But now, as per tipster Rishi Alwani, Sony is ready to cut the prices and make the PS5 more appealing to consumers.

Sony PlayStation 5 Price Cut In India: All Details

The PS5 price in India is going to get Rs 5,000 cut on April 1 which means you can get the standard version of the PS5 console for Rs 49,990. Similarly, the digital edition of PS5 will cost Rs 39,990. The price cut is likely to be a limited period offer and you also get special offers on games. The PS5 bundle with the God of War Ragnarok will sell for Rs 54,990.

The start PS5 model is currently available for Rs 54,990 and getting it for under Rs 50,000 in less than a week from now is sure to attract customers. Sony has not given any deadline for the offer to end, so it is possible that it will have a specific number of units available at these prices.

The gaming console market in India has grown in numbers, and the tipster says Sony India has imported around 20,000 PS5 consoles this year itself, which suggests the demand is there and the company just needs to bump up its supply to meet the needs. The company also shares regular restocking dates, which helps people decide if they want to buy at the official prices or wait for some special limited period offer (like this) to buy the console.

