Sony PS5 To Be Discounted By Rs 7,500 From July 25: Check All Details Here

The PlayStation 5 console was released in India almost two and a half years ago, and while it was initially difficult to purchase, Sony has recently been more proactive in India—offering various deals and discounts on the PS5. Sony has now revealed that the disc version of the PS5 console will be discounted by Rs 7,500 from July 25 to August 7, which is the biggest discount Sony has offered on the PS5 console since its launch.

Sony recently offered a flat discount of Rs. 5,000 on the disc and digital variants of the PlayStation 5 for a month, bringing the price down to Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 39,990, respectively. However, the offer is now only applicable to the disc variant, so the effective price of the model will be Rs. 47,490. This excludes any card offers and is the flat discount offered to everyone interested in purchasing the console between July 25 and August 7.

Where Can You Avail The Discount?

Sony has confirmed to us that this Rs 7,500 off discount offer will be applicable across a range of retailers—including Amazon, Flipkart, Shopatsc, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales & select retailers.

Sony has also announced a new limited-time bundle for the PlayStation 5, which includes a special edition PS5 console with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 themed side plates, a similar themed DualSense controller and the digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Pre-orders for this bundle are supposed to begin soon. Keep a tab on PlayStation India’s official communication channels for the same.

Notably, Sony already offers a variety of bundles in India—including the God of War Ragnarök bundle, the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 bundle, and the Horizon Forbidden West bundle. All of these bundles include a digital copy of the game, but no physical discs.