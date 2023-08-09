Sony Rolls Out PS5 Cloud Streaming With 4K Support To Select Users: All Details

PlayStation has started rolling out its cloud streaming beta, which includes 4K resolution support for select beta users subscribed to PS Plus Premium. This comes after the company announced in June of this year that it would begin testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games.

This means that players in supported regions will soon be able to stream select games and game trials without having to download anything.

As spotted by The Verge, ArashiGames, who was one of the first to share screenshots said that users invited to try cloud streaming can choose between 720p, 1080p, 1440p, and 2160p resolutions.

In contrast, PlayStation’s rival, Microsoft Xbox, only supports streaming in 1080p Full HD.

Additionally, the user said that when you choose to play the cloud version of a game, the system will automatically load your cloud saves—allowing you to continue playing where you left off.

Some of the games that are currently supported include Sony’s PlayStation Studios titles such as God of War: Ragnarök, Returnal, Demon’s Souls, Horizon Forbidden West, Death Stranding, Sackboy A Big Adventure, as well as third-party titles such as Fortnite.

Users on Reddit have also been posting screenshots of emails from PlayStation. A Reddit user posted a screenshot that says, “We’re excited to unveil PS5 cloud streaming, and your help testing it means a lot to us.”

Sony’s upcoming handheld device—the PlayStation Project Q is intended to stream games, but only those that are stored on a user’s PlayStation via Remote Play. However, this does not rule out the possibility that it will be able to play cloud-based games. Therefore—in theory—Project Q could support both cloud and local remote play streaming.

It is uncertain whether cloud streaming will be available in India, as the region has been excluded from supporting cloud-based streaming of PS3 games offered in the PlayStation Premium service—which is why the service is called PS Plus Deluxe in India and some other regions where PS3 games streaming is not supported.