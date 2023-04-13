Sony Unveils New Additions To PS Plus Game Catalogue For April 2023

Sony has revealed the latest additions to the PS Plus Game Catalogue for April 2023, bringing a good variety to the mix with action-adventure titles, sports, first-person shooters, and horror titles. And, all the games will be available to play from April 18.

Games Coming for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe Subscribers: Game Catalogue



Kena: Bridge of Spirits - PS4, PS5

Doom Eternal - PS4, PS5

Riders Republic - PS4, PS5

Sackboy: A Big Adventure - PS4/PS5

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - PS4

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - PS4

The Evil Within - PS4

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom - PS4, PS5

Paradise Killer - PS4/PS5

Slay the Spire - PS4

Bassmaster Fishing - PS4, PS5

PS Plus Deluxe: Classic Games



Doom 2 - PS4

Dishonored: Definitive Edition - PS4

Doom 64 - PS4

Doom - PS4

Sony has also announced that several titles will no longer be available in the Game Catalogue in May. Marvel’s Spider-Man, Resident Evil, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 are some of the titles affected, but if you haven’t played them, you can still do so before May 15th.

Sony will also host its State of Play event showcasing over 20 minutes of gameplay that will detail Final Fantasy 16, exclusively launching on the PS5 on June 22, 2023.

