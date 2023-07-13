CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » Sony Unveils New Games For PS Plus Game Catalog For July 2023: Check Full List Here
1-MIN READ

Sony Unveils New Games For PS Plus Game Catalog For July 2023: Check Full List Here

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 10:55 IST

New Delhi, India

New PS Plus catalog and classic games are here. (Image: Sony)

Sony has unveiled new games coming for PS Plus Deluxe and Extra subscribers in July. Check the complete list and compatible consoles here.

Sony has unveiled new games for the PS Plus Catalog Games exclusive to PS Plus  Deluxe and Extra subscribers for the month of July. And, this month there is a selection of some of all time classics, indie titles and the winner of 2021’s Game of The Year award, It Takes Two. All of the following games will be available to download from July 18.

Game Catalog Games Available For PS Plus Deluxe and Extra Members


  • It Takes Two | PS4, PS5
  • Sniper Elite 5 | PS4, PS5
  • Snowrunner | PS4, PS5
  • World War Z | PS4, PS5
  • The Ascent | PS4, PS5
  • Undertale | PS4
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated | PS4
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina | PS4
  • Dysmantle | PS4, PS5
  • Circus Electrique | PS4
  • Dynasty Warriors 9 | PS4
  • Samurai Warriors 5 | PS4
  • My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure | PS4, PS5
  • Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R | PS4, PS5
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans | PS4

PS Plus Deluxe/Premium Classic Games


  • Gravity Crash Portable | PS4, PS5
  • Twisted Metal | PS4, PS5
  • Twisted Metal 2 | PS4, PS5

With the headliner title—It Takes Two, players can invite their friends to play for free thanks to the game’s ‘Friend’s Pass.’ The game owner can invite a friend to play co-op with them online for free.

It Takes Two won the Game of The Year award in 2021, and is touted to be one of the best co-op experiences that gamers can play with a partner or a friend. It is a blend of genres in a way, and tells the story of a couple—Cody and May—two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell.

About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
first published:July 13, 2023, 10:55 IST
last updated:July 13, 2023, 10:55 IST