Sony Unveils PlayStation Project Q, An 8-Inch Handheld Remote Play Device For PS5

Sony has just concluded its PlayStation Showcase, introducing new IPs, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and to everyone’s surprise, even hardware, including a new 8-inch handheld remote play device for the PS5 called PlayStation Project Q.

In the concluding moments of the showcase, just before the unveil of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, gave a glimpse of what everyone can expect from PlayStation 5’s dedicated remote play handheld system and said, “We will launch a dedicated device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi.”

Jim mentioned that the system is internally known as ‘Project Q’ (might not be retail name) and it will retain all the native features of the Sony DualSense controller—including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

According to Sony, the PlayStation Q will be able to play compatible games that are installed on users’ PS5 consoles using Remote Play but over Wi-Fi. Moreover, the device will have an 8-inch LCD display that will be able to play games in 1080P up to 60fps.

top videos

Completing the handheld experience, Sony also revealed PlayStation wireless earbuds—designed for PS5 console and PC in mind. The Japanese gaming giant claims that the earbuds will feature “new wireless technology developed by SIE," and they will also “deliver lossless audio with low latency for a high-quality audio experience.”

Sony has not revealed the precise release date for the PlayStation Q handheld and the PlayStation wireless earbuds but has claimed that more details will be “announced in the coming months.”