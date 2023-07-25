Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earbuds With Noise Cancellation Launched: Price, Features

Sony’s new premium WF-1000 series TWS earbuds have been launched this week, promising even better noise cancellation and sound quality. The new WF-1000XM5 features a lighter body which makes it comfortable to wear thanks to its reduced size. Even the charging case of the earbuds is now smaller than its predecessor while other features get drastic upgrades.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds Price

Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS earbuds are priced at $299.99 (Rs 24,300 approx) and you can pick them up in black or silver colours. Sony is taking pre-orders for the new earbuds in the US from this week, with sales expected to start early next month. Sony should bring it to the Indian market in the coming weeks.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Features

The first thing you will notice about these new earbuds is that it is smaller than the WF-1000XM4 (Sony needs a better product name), and even the charging case is more compact weighing just 39 grams. The company offers 8.4mm dynamic drivers on the buds with the Sony Integrated Processor V2 and HD Noise cancelling processor QN2e which is claimed to improve the noise cancellation further.

The company seems to have realised the mics aren’t the best in the segment, so working on that also could improve the audio quality for calls and its reception. You have different modes that adapt to your surroundings, and you have an IPX4 rating which makes it water resistant. The glossy nature of the earbuds could be discomforting but Sony feels confident about its approach. The battery life should also get some upgrades and the case allows wireless charging which is a convenient option for users.