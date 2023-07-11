Sony WF-C700N Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Japanese tech giant Sony has announced the launch of its latest truly wireless earbuds (TW) — the WF-C700N in India. According to the company, the Sony WF-C700N earphones are coming with interesting features including active noise cancellation (ANC) and ambient sound modes, up to 15 hours of battery life and more.

Sony WF-C700N Price, Colours And Availability

Priced at Rs 8,990 in India, the Sony WF-C700N earphones come in Black, Lavender, Sage Green, and White colour options. The WF-C700N will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), the www.ShopatSC portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India from 15th July 2023 onwards.

Sony WF-C700N Specifications

The Sony WF-C700N TWS headset comes with a 5mm driver unit and supports ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and ambient noise modes. It is 360 Reality Audio certified and is compatible with Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Personaliser app. Additionally, you can engage in conversations while wearing the earphones using the Focus on Chat feature. The earphones also include Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) for enhancing audio quality, especially for compressed tracks.

The new earbuds from Sony also allow users to answer calls from a connected smartphone. Both earpieces feature a mesh structure that is claimed to minimise wind noise. Meanwhile, the Sony WF-C700N also supports multipoint connectivity, allowing it to connect to two devices concurrently.

The Sony WF-C700N supports Bluetooth 5.2, which enables a low-latency mode for video viewing. It also offers fast-pairing for Android phones and Swift-Pair support for Windows 11 and Windows 10 computers. It is compatible with SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs for media playback. Additionally, Sony allows you to use either earpiece while the other one charges in the case.

The earphones offer up to 7.5 hours (10 hours with ANC disabled) of battery life with another 7.5 hours available via the charging case (one additional charge). Sony says that the earbuds are IPX4 sweat and splash resistant.