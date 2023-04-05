Sony WH-CH720N Review: Best Headphones To Buy Under Rs 10,000?

In a bid to attract budget consumers in India, the Japanese tech giant Sony recently introduced its lightest Wireless Noise-cancelling headband WH-CH720N in the country for under Rs 10,000. The lightweight over-ear headphones feature Dual Noise Sensor technology and an Integrated Processor V1 chip for superior noise cancellation and offer up to 50 hours of battery life.

Sony WH-CH720N Price and Colour Options

Priced at Rs 9,990, the Sony WH-CH720N headphones come in three colour options — Black, Blue and White. I used the White one for almost a week and here’s what I have to say about this most affordable headset from Sony.

Sony WH-CH720N Design

In terms of design and looks, this device has a neat and clean design and it definitely offers looks premium in the budget category. The WH-CH720N includes a comfortable design and weighs just 192g, making it Sony’s lightest over-ear wireless headphones with noise cancelling. The packaging is also eco-friendly, which is a plus.

Coming to the most important part — the comfort factor — the headphones have a sleek matte soft-touch design with faux leather earpads that provide a comfortable fit for extended use. The headband comes with a soft head cushion at the top, which is very comfortable. The only thing I missed here is — it lacks ear sensors that automatically pause and resume music playback when taken off and put back on.

However, physical buttons are perfectly placed around the headphones making it easy to take calls, control volume, play and pause tracks. The left earpad of the Sony headphones houses a USB-C port, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a power button. On the right earpad, there are physical buttons for volume control, pause, and a mode to switch between noise cancellation and ambient sound. I used it for long durations and I did not feel any discomfort. Overall, the affordable headbands from Sony ticked almost all the right boxes.

Sony WH-CH720N Connectivity

After using the Sony WH-1000XM5 recently, the one thing that impressed me is — this time, you get easy connectivity on Sony WH-CH720N, which I never felt with Sony WH-1000XM5, especially when connecting with my laptop. The latest headbands are easy to pair. With Bluetooth on, you can pair Sony WH-CH720N with your device without any hassle. To get access to advanced settings and multipoint connection, I used the Sony Headphone Connect app on my iPhone 14 and the paring process was smooth. The headphones worked smoothly with the Sony Headphone Connect app. Also, From taking calls to listening to songs, the overall experience with the product was satisfying.

Sony WH-CH720N Specifications

The Sony WH-CH720N headphones feature Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) for high-quality sound reproduction and a Multipoint connection for easy device connectivity, The headphones incorporate Dual Noise Sensor technology and Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 chip to provide active noise cancelling, so you can enjoy more music and less background noise.

The Integrated Processor V1 helps eliminate external sound, with a low processing delay to make the noise cancelling more effective than ever. The adjustable Ambient Sound mode and Adaptive Sound control feature tailors sound to suit the environment around you.

The Integrated Processor V1 included within the WH-CH720N also produces an authentic listening experience by reproducing the detail in your music with minimal distortion. The sound tuning is intentionally designed to be well-balanced from low to high frequencies with natural and clear vocals.

The Sony WH-CH720N headphone microphones come with Precise Voice Pickup technology, which is smartly positioned to pick up your voice more clearly and accurately. Additionally, a newly developed Wind Noise Reduction Structure around the microphones reduces background noise for you, keeping conversations and music clear and uninterrupted.

Sony WH-CH720N Performance

As mentioned above, I used it for almost a week and my experience with the affordable headphones from Sony was great. The sound quality was clear, sharp and soothing, especially when you are listening to soft songs. I listen to Hanuman Chalisa and Mahishasura Mardini - Durga Devi Stotram several times in a day and trust me, the Sony WH-CH720N didn’t disappoint in the audio department. But one thing that disappointed me was that the party music songs lacked loudness. however, the call quality is excellent. While on call, my friend on the other end was able to hear me loud and clear. I was able to hear people from the other end clearly.

Coming to the battery, the WH-CH720N boasts a great battery life compared to previous models so listeners can immerse themselves in more of their music for a longer duration. It has a battery life of up to 35 hours with Noise Cancelling and 50 hours without Noise Cancelling with quick charging. Once fully charged, the headphones lasted for more than a day with ANC on. However, the charging time is slow.

Sony WH-CH720N Verdict

The Sony WH-CH720N is a good option for those who are looking for affordable noise-cancelling headphones. Priced at Rs 9,990, it offers a comfortable design, good sound quality, and impressive noise-cancellation capabilities. The lack of ear sensors and slow charging time are the only downsides, but they are not deal breakers. With WH-CH720N, Sony is ready to capture the Indian audio market segment in the budget category.

