Soon You Will Be Able To Make Video Calls On X, Confirms CEO Yaccarino

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of popular micro-blogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) recently said that the company will soon bring video calling to its platform. This move is part of their goal to become an all-in-one app similar to China’s WeChat.

“You’ll be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform," X Corp CEO Linda Yaccarino told CNBC in an interview. “Our data licensing and API with X is an incredible business. Our new subscription business is growing,” Yaccarino added.

She also discussed additional features such as extended videos and subscriptions for content creators. Yaccarino also mentioned upcoming plans related to digital payments. X designer Andrea Conway also hinted via a tweet: “Just called someone on X”.

On Musk vs Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s fight, she said: “We’ll see if that cage match really does happen. What I can say is that I’ve had a front row seat of witnessing that Musk is training.” Musk always wanted Twitter to become “an everything app" like China’s WeChat.

According to a report from IANS, Musk-owned X is also working on a new feature that will allow users to sort posts on someone’s profile. Last week, the company had announced that paid subscribers can choose to hide their checkmarks on accounts.

Recently, Elon Musk’s X started paying Indian creators their share of ads revenue in the second lot under its newly launched ‘ads revenue sharing programme’ for creators. After receiving their share, several users on X posted screenshots of the message they got from the platform.

Many creators worldwide also shared how much money they received from the micro-blogging platform via its new programme. Creators were supposed to receive their ad share in the week ending July 31, which was paused by the company as it was flooded with requests for payments.