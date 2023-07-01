CHANGE LANGUAGE
Spotify Mulling Full-Length Music Videos on App to Attract Users Away from YouTube, TikTok
Spotify Mulling Full-Length Music Videos on App to Attract Users Away from YouTube, TikTok

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 02:35 IST

Small figurines are seen in front of displayed Spotify logo in this illustration taken February 11, 2022. (Reuters/File Photo)

Spotify is considering adding full-length music videos to its app, aiming to compete with TikTok and YouTube.

Spotify Technology is mulling adding full-length music videos to its app, which could help the music streaming platform compete with TikTok and Alphabet Inc’s YouTube, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Spotify, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, already allows artists to upload looping GIFs, which plays when a music track is playing.

Spotify, which already has more than 100,000 podcasts with videos, has begun talks with partners about the product, the report said.

It is looking to attract more Gen Z audiences away from YouTube and TikTok’s short-form video platforms.

YouTube already has a music streaming service dubbed YouTube Music, with music videos.

Earlier this month, Spotify said it would cut 200 jobs from its podcast unit in its second round of layoffs, as it looks to restructure after years of heavy investment.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
