Spotify Ready To Take On YouTube With Its New Feature: All Details

Spotify wants to go beyond offering music service and is now said to be working on a feature where the user can stream full-length music videos in the app. The new feature will also mean that Spotify goes up against other popular video platforms like YouTube in the near future.

According to Bloomberg, the feature is still in the works, so we can’t say if the platform has started testing its purpose already, or if we will ever see it released to the public. Spotify clearly feels that music streaming is not going to be the only source of its revenue, and going by the popularity of videos on apps, especially YouTube, there might be sense in trying to give users the full experience, which includes the music and the visuals on the same service.

However, the report claims Spotify is now seeking partners who can provide them with the support to have music videos on its platform, which is going to be a big task and involve complex negotiations with music labels and other entities.

The music streaming app has already invested its resources in short video format like TikTok called Clips that was launched earlier this year. And invariably, it was bound to eye the full-length segment sooner rather than later.

Spotify has also pivoted from its focus on podcasts, which was definitely in its plans for the next few years but going by these reports, Spotify could now be eyeing the video segment, where it is likely to gain more than the audio format in the years to come.

YouTube Music already caters to its subscribers with the video-audio track format, and it makes sense for Spotify to have a similar offering, especially if its higher tier Hi-Fi plan launches in the coming months.