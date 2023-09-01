Stop Meta From Using Your Personal Data To Train Its AI Models: Here's How

Meta, the parent company of popular social media apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, uses your data for its AI model called Llama 2, similar to OpenAI’s GPT models. However, Meta has updated its Facebook help center and now, users can delete personal info that’s used to train AI models.

This week, Facebook’s help center on its website got an update. It now has a form called “Generative AI Data Subject Rights." This form lets users ask about their third-party info used for training AI models. According to Meta, Generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) enables people to quickly create content from existing data, such as text, images, and audio

For example, with generative AI, people can easily create new content such as images to share with friends, and businesses can create text responses for questions from their customers.

Meta says that Generative AI is not a database or static collection of information but computer models. These models are a form of artificial intelligence that are trained on billions of pieces of information from different types of data, such as text and images.

“By studying this information, it can learn things such as the relationship and associations between different types of content. That way the models are able to create new content when a person gives it instructions or a question. Generative AI can be used to create a variety of content such as text and images," the company wrote in a blogpost.

But, Meta’s AI raises privacy concerns because it gathers a ton of data from public and licensed sources. According to a report from Business Insider, this information could have personal details like names, contacts, and opinions. The people who own this data might not realise it’s being used to train AI. If you want to delete data that Facebook collected from you for its AI models, follow these steps:

1. Visit the “Generative AI Data Subject Rights" form on Meta’s privacy policy page.

2. Click on “Find out more and submit requests here."

3. Pick the second choice to delete your personal info from those outside sources used for training.

4. After choosing the option, you’ll need to pass a security check test.

5. That’s all you need to do; your request will be sent.