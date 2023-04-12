CHANGE LANGUAGE
SuperGaming Announces Fourth Playtest For Indus Battle Royale: All Details
1-MIN READ

SuperGaming Announces Fourth Playtest For Indus Battle Royale: All Details

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 14:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Compared to the third playtest in Surat, the latest build of Indus will feature several new additions and changes. (Image: SuperGaming)

SuperGaming looks to make Indus battle royale esports-ready at launch, with an upcoming fourth playtest in June.

SuperGaming, Pune-based developer behind the upcoming homegrown Indus battle royale, is going to be conducting a fourth playtest for the game in June—doubling down on being esports-ready by testing and improving its features.

Indus is going to launch on mobile, PC, and consoles, and Android users can pre-register on Google Play. So far, over 1.5 million gamers have already pre-registered for Indus.      

The fourth playtest, like all previous playtests will be an invite-only event; interested gamers may sign via this link. The ones who are shortlisted will get to play the latest build of Indus with the game developers and other players from the community.

Compared to the third playtest in Surat, the latest build of Indus will feature several new additions and changes. These include the introduction of Squads, a Spectator mode, an Armour system, the addition of Vehicles, Supply drops, Customisable controls, Improved graphics with smoother visuals, Animation enhancements, Traversal improvements, Map enhancements, Mini-map upgrades, New characters, New character skins, and a Weapon testing facility to try out Indus’ weapons before landing on Virlok.

RELATED NEWS

SuperGaming co-founder and CEO Roby John, said, “We’re thankful for the community’s response to Indus with over 1.5 million pre-registrations.” He added, “Since our last playtest in Surat, we’ve had a lot of questions regarding competitive play as well as features like spectator mode. With Indus’ core gameplay in place, this is the first time we’ll be showing our early esports features. Now is a good time for us to add necessary options and refine them to make Indus esports ready.”

Read all the Latest Tech News here

April 12, 2023
