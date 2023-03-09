CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

SuperGaming Collaborates With Olympic Shooter Heena Sidhu For Indus Battle Royale

Reported By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 12:40 IST

Pune, India

Heena Sidhu is the first Indian pistol shooter to attain the top spot in the world rankings by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF). (Image: SuperGaming)

SuperGaming is partnering with Heena Sidhu, who is the first Indian pistol shooter to reach the top ranking in the world rankings by the ISSF to include her as a character in their upcoming battle royale game, Indus.

Pune-based Indian game developer SuperGaming is collaborating with Olympic pistol shooter Heena Sidhu to feature her as a character in their forthcoming battle royale game, Indus.

Heena Sidhu is the first Indian pistol shooter to attain the top spot in the world rankings by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), and she is also the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at an ISSF World Cup finals event.

“I was surprised to see an Indian game studio take so much care and attention to detail, especially in terms of shooting and gun play and how all of it translates into Indus,” Heena Sidhu said. She added, “It’s something I noticed as an athlete and an avid gamer, which made collaborating with SuperGaming all the more easier.”

SuperGaming claims that Heena’s in-game character draws inspiration from her real life feats, and her “backstory forms a crucial part of Indus’ universe.”

Heena’s in-game character. (Image: SuperGaming)

“Indus’ Heena has the right aspects of my attitude and personality,” said Heena Sidhu. “I hope you’ll enjoy playing as her as much as I had fun working with SuperGaming to bring her into the game.”

Furthermore, alongside Heena, SuperGaming has also unveiled Mor-Nianother in-game character whose backstory is tied to the game’s lore. Based on Indus’ lore, Mor-Ni is a revered folk hero among the Yakshaan intelligent race that once lived in Indus. 

“Mor-Ni is an expression of India’s rich history with a look into the future,” said Roby John, CEO SuperGaming. “The initial thought was trying to answer how Indian culture, such as the well-established, recognisable symbols like the Indian peacock and Indo-fashion elements would look like from the lens of Indo-Futurism, while being highly inspired from the idea of creating a strong female character that exudes elegance, glamour, pride, and confidence.”

Both new characters will be available on launch when indus launches on Android, iOS and iPadOS. Android pre-registrations for the game are already underway, with iOS and iPadOS registrations expected to follow soon.

first published:March 09, 2023, 12:40 IST
