Take-Two Hints GTA 6 Could Launch In 2024; Predicts $8 Billion In Earnings

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar, may have disclosed the launch timeframe for the highly anticipated next installment in the monumental Grand Theft Auto franchise, GTA 6. The game could potentially launch as early as next year.

This revelation comes hot on the heels of Take-Two’s release of its Yearly Earnings report via a press release. In the report, the company has predicted its earnings for upcoming 2025 (April 2024) fiscal year.

As spotted by IGN, Take-Two’s press release states that the company will usher in a “new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry,” and this would help the company to “achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow.”

Given that it could bring in $5.3 billion during the previous financial year, the task of reaching the $8 billion mark appears to rely significantly on the Grand Theft Auto series. Analysts, therefore, speculate that Take-Two’s prediction may stem from its reliance on the highly anticipated GTA 6, which the publisher has already announced.

GTA V, upon its release, brought in a whopping $1 billion in revenue within just 24 hours, and it has since sold over 180 million copies, solidifying its position as the most successful video game in history.

Furthermore, GTA Online, its online counterpart, continues to be a cash cow for the publisher. Additionally, Rockstar has released the game on next-generation (now current-gen) consoles, including PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

While the launch of GTA 6 next year remains uncertain, it’s worth noting that significant gameplay details of the title were leaked last year, confirming its setting as Vice City (a fictional video game rendition of Miami) and featuring two playable protagonists, both male and female. Rockstar, at the time, denounced the leak as an ’emotional’ matter for the studio, assuring fans that the development process remained unaffected by the incident.