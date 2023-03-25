Tech Leaders Mourn The Passing Of Gordon Moore, Acknowledge Him As A True Visionary

Gordon Moore, the creator behind Moore’s Law and the co-founder of tech-giant Intel has passed away at the age of 94. Moore passed away peacefully “surrounded by family at his home in Hawaii," according to Intel and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

Moore’s passing has taken the tech community aback, as he played a crucial role in shaping important tech concepts such as Moore’s Law, showcasing the potential of transistors, and motivating tech innovators for several generations.

The tech industry is grieving the loss of a global visionary, and tech leaders like Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, and Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, have offered thier condolences.

Tim Cook said Gordon Moore was a true visionary and one of the founding fathers of Silicon Valley, whose contributions were instrumental in paving the way for the technological revolution.

The world lost a giant in Gordon Moore, who was one of Silicon Valley’s founding fathers and a true visionary who helped pave the way for the technological revolution. All of us who followed owe him a debt of gratitude. May he rest in peace.— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2023

Sundar Pichai mourned Moore’s passing and cited him as an inspiration in pursuing technology.

RIP Gordon Moore. His vision inspired so many of us to pursue technology, was an inspiration to me. Thoughts with his family and everyone at Intel https://t.co/8bzKDJ8l79— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 25, 2023

Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO, said “Gordon Moore once said, ‘What can be done, can be outdone.’ As stewards of his law, Intel will work relentlessly to exponentially outdo what he & Robert Noyce set out to do. He leaves behind a legacy that changed the lives of every person on the planet. His memory will live on.”

Gordon Moore was born in 1929 in San Francisco, and later went on to earn a Ph.D. in chemistry from Caltech in 1954. He also received the National Medal of Technology in 1990 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002. Moore is survived by his wife, two sons, and four grandchildren.

