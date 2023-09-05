Tecno Could Be Working On New Flip Phone, Case Renders Leaked

Tecno has already launched a foldable device in its Phantom series this year and soon it could have a Flip model in the market as well. The details of this rumoured device are limited but a new phone case for the Tecno Phantom V Flip has been leaked and in fact already on sale, which gives us an idea about the design of the Flip phone.

Like we have seen with other flip phones this year, Tecno could also offer a big outer screen which allows more features to be compatible without opening the flip. The camera placement on the front definitely gets your attention the O-shaped layout houses the sensors and the front shooter within the punch hole cutout.

The leaked render of the case also claims that the Phantom V Flip will be lightweight, offer protection for the device, and feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a USB C port for charging at the bottom like the other brands offer.

The leaked case leaves little to the imagination but when it comes to the hardware features, we still don’t know what Tecno will bring to the table with its first Flip phone. Going by these developments it is unlikely that Tecno will be taking too long to make the product official, or at least share some hints about the device. Having said that renders of a case don’t mean the final product will have the same dimensions.

We have seen this with iPhones over the years, so we would take these visuals with a pinch of salt. Tecno has a foldable product in the market that is available for under a lakh and it won’t be surprising to see the Tecno Phantom V Flip to be launched for under Rs 80,000 for buyers.

Tecno Phantom V Fold made its debut at the MWC 2023 and comes for a starting price of Rs 89,999. The cover display of the device carries a 6.42-inch AMOLED panel with support for 1080p and a 120Hz screen. The screen that you get in the unfolded form is 7.85-inch with 2K resolution and a 120Hz LTPO panel. Tecno is powering this device with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset which is quite capable on its own.