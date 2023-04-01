CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » Tecno Phantom V Fold India Price And Launch Date Revealed: Here's What We Know
1-MIN READ

Tecno Phantom V Fold India Price And Launch Date Revealed: Here's What We Know

Reported By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 13:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Tecno Phantom V Fold features a drop-shaped hinge, which results in a crease-free design.

Tecno Phantom V Fold, first unveiled at MWC 2023, will launch in India this month for Rs 77,777. The phone will be made in Noida, which can produce 24 million phones a year.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold, which was first unveiled at MWC 2023 in Barcelona, is set to launch in India this month. The brand has disclosed that the device will be available for an introductory price of Rs 77,777 for a limited time. It’s worth noting that the phone will be locally produced in the Noida unit, which has a production capacity of 24 million phones per year. 

Tecno Phantom V Fold Specifications and Features

The Tecno Phantom V Fold features the Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256/512GB internal storage. And, being a foldable device, the phone packs two displays—an outer FHD+ 6.42-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the main 2K 7.65-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold gets a triple camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 2X telephoto camera, and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Additionally, the device comes equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera located on the external screen, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the main display.

Powering it all is a 5,000mAh battery, which features fast charging support up to 45W.

Tecno Phantom V Fold Price and Availability

As an introductory offer, the brand is going to be selling the Tecno Phantom V Fold for Rs 77,777, instead of the usual Rs 89,999, for which the 12GB+256GB model retails for. There’s also a 12GB+512GB model that retails for Rs 99,999. The phone will officially launch in India on April 11, and will go on sale on Amazon.in on April 12.

