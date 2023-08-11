Tecno Pova 5 Is The Latest Brand To Copy Nothing’s LED Design: Price, Features

Tecno Pova 5 series has launched in the market but the biggest highlight of the phones is the unique LEDs and 3D textured design. The Tecno Pova 5 and the Pova 5 Pro are likely to be placed as budget and mid range phones, respectively but you can see the imprints of a brand called Nothing slowly making its effect on other brands.

Tecno is using MediaTek chips to power both the phones and the RGB lighting effect on the Pova 5 Pro which will light up when you get a call or a message. And unlike the Nothing Phone series, you have different colours for each alert, which is quite cool.

Tecno Pova 5 Series Price in India

Tecno Pova 5 series has launched in India but the company has not shared the pricing details for these phones, but going by the features we expect the Pova 5 to come for around Rs 9,999 and the Pova 5 Pro for Rs 12,999 in the market. We will get the official details on August 14.

Tecno Pova 5 Series Features

Tecno Pova 5 series get a 6.78-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Pova 5 is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, while the Pova 5 Pro uses the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset. You get both the models with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is further expandable. Tecno is offering Android 13 out of the box, and we are hoping the brand has further OS updates lined up for the device.

The series features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and an AI lens. The front of the phone gives you an 8MP and a 16MP shooter on the Tecno Pova 5 and the Pova 5 Pro. In terms of backup, the Pova 5 packs a 6000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, while the Pova 5 Pro comes with a 5000mAh battery that charges at 68W speed. Both phones have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, headphone jack and support for dual 4G VoLTE network.