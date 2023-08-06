Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Pova 5 Set To Launch In India On August 11: What To Expect

Chinese smartphone brand Tecno is set to launch its latest smartphones in India next week. The company will introduce Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 5 Pro mobile phones in the country on August 11. Tecno Pova 5 series will be available in India on the e-commerce platform Amazon post-launch.

The company has announced that the 3-day showcase event will take place between August 11th to August 13th at DLF Avenue, New Delhi, where consumers can come and experience the products.

Tecno India’s X handle shared a teaser video giving a glimpse of the upcoming Tecno Pova 5 series smartphone’s design. “Powerhouse of Innovation awaits! Join us at World of TECNOlogy for a grand showcase of groundbreaking products and unveiling of the highly anticipated #POVA5Series," the company wrote on social media platform X. Additionally, a promotional page on Amazon confirms that the Tecno Pova 5 lineup will be available for purchase on the platform.

The teaser hints at an Arc interface LED on the back, but it’s not clear if both smartphones will feature it. The LED is said to synchronize with calls, notifications, battery charging, and music, offering five different light effects, including Soft, Racing, Dreamy, Breathe, and Party.

Coming to specifications, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is already available in select global markets. The global variant of the smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and runs Android 13-based HiOS 13 out-of-the-box.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone comes with a 50MP primary rear camera and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Moreover, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery and boasts 68W fast charging support. It will be offered in two colours — Dark Illusion and Silver Fantasy.