CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Store OpeningTim CookiPhone 15 Pro MaxRedmi Smart Fire TVSundar Pichai
Home » Tech » Tesla Reports Quarterly Gross Margin Below Estimates, Shares Fall
1-MIN READ

Tesla Reports Quarterly Gross Margin Below Estimates, Shares Fall

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 03:12 IST

New York, US

Profits came in at $2.5 billion, down 24 percent from the year-ago period on revenues of $23.3 billion, which were up 24 percent. (Photo: IANS)

Profits came in at $2.5 billion, down 24 percent from the year-ago period on revenues of $23.3 billion, which were up 24 percent. (Photo: IANS)

Elon Musk-led Tesla reported total gross margin of 19.3 percent, compared with expectations of 22.4 percent, according to 14 analysts polled by Refinitiv

Tesla Inc missed market estimates for first-quarter total gross margin on Wednesday, throttled by a series of aggressive price cuts meant to spur demand in a sagging economy and fend off rising competition.

Elon Musk-led Tesla reported total gross margin of 19.3 percent, compared with expectations of 22.4 percent, according to 14 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based automaker fell nearly 4 percent in trading after the bell.

The electric-vehicle maker has slashed prices several times in the United States, China and other markets since late last year, as Musk said Tesla could sacrifice its industry-leading margins to drive volume growth during a recession.

Analysts say, however, that Tesla may need to cut prices further, pressured by an ongoing price war especially in China and to prop up demand for its aging line-up of models even as its new factories in Berlin and Texas churn out cars.

In the United States, where federal subsidies have recently boosted sales only modestly, Tesla has cut car prices six times so far this year, which has dragged its automotive gross margin. It has also expanded price cuts in Singapore, Israel and Europe.

RELATED NEWS

Finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn promised in January that Tesla would not go below margins of 20 percent and an average selling price of $47,000 across models.

The company reported first-quarter revenue of $23.33 billion, compared with consensus estimate of $23.21 billion, according to 22 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

“We also suspect Tesla’s decision to consistently cut prices will prove a headache to competitors,” Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas said in a broker note. “While Tesla’s industry leading margins will likely be sacrificed in the near term (as articulated on the company’s 4Q22 earnings call), many EV competitors are struggling to turn a profit.”

Tesla’s sixth price cut on Tuesday, ahead of results, knocked down its shares and those of its EV rivals Lucid and Rivian.

In post market trading on Wednesday, shares in these companies fell slightly.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. tesla
  2. us
  3. Musk
first published:April 20, 2023, 03:12 IST
last updated:April 20, 2023, 03:12 IST