These iPhones Will Not Get The Latest iOS 17 Update

Apple iOS 17 version has been announced and with that another generation of iPhones lose official support for new updates. The company has listed out the models that will be getting the iOS 17 version and some of its important updates. But quite a few of the older iPhone models won’t be getting anymore iOS updates, instead they might get a one-off security update to fix an important issue. So which iPhones models won’t get the iOS 17 version? Apple confirmed that iPhone Xs and later models will get the new iOS 17 update later this year, but if have the following models, it is time to upgrade.
iPhones That Won’t Get iOS 17 Update
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone SE first-gen
All these phones have been around for more than 5 years, which is the usual cutoff timeline for iOS update support. Now that you know which models will not get the iOS 17 update, here is the full list of iPhones that will get the update.
iPhone Xr
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 Mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 Mini
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone Pro Max
iPhone SE 2022
As you can see from the list, around 18 iPhone models will be upgrading to iOS 17 this year, which is an impressive feat for the company. We already have listed down some of the important features of iOS 17 and you can read about it over here for more details.