These iPhones Will Not Get The Latest iOS 17 Update

Apple iOS 17 version has been announced and with that another generation of iPhones lose official support for new updates. The company has listed out the models that will be getting the iOS 17 version and some of its important updates. But quite a few of the older iPhone models won’t be getting anymore iOS updates, instead they might get a one-off security update to fix an important issue. So which iPhones models won’t get the iOS 17 version? Apple confirmed that iPhone Xs and later models will get the new iOS 17 update later this year, but if have the following models, it is time to upgrade.

iPhones That Won’t Get iOS 17 Update

- iPhone X

- iPhone 8

- iPhone 8 Plus

- iPhone SE first-gen

All these phones have been around for more than 5 years, which is the usual cutoff timeline for iOS update support. Now that you know which models will not get the iOS 17 update, here is the full list of iPhones that will get the update.

iPhone Xr

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone Pro Max

iPhone SE 2022

As you can see from the list, around 18 iPhone models will be upgrading to iOS 17 this year, which is an impressive feat for the company. We already have listed down some of the important features of iOS 17 and you can read about it over here for more details.