These Rare Apple-Made Sneakers Now Up For Sale At Rs 42 Lakh: All Details

“Custom-made for Apple employees, these ultra-rare sneakers were a one-time giveaway at a National Sales Conference in the mid-’90s. More than 22,000 Apple consumers purchased clothing and accessories from the brand in 1985, a testament to the public’s dedication across categories. For the products outside of Apple’s zone of expertise, they would partner with leading brands such as Lamy, Honda and Braun to apply their iconic Apple branding to various white label products," Sotheby’s mentioned on its website.

“Featuring a predominately white upper, the old school rainbow Apple logo — on both the tongue and lateral quarter — is a standout detail. Having never reached the general public, this particular pair of sneakers is one of the most obscure in existence and highly coveted on the resale market," it added.

Considering the high prices people have paid for Apple products in the past, like a first-generation iPhone selling for Rs 63 lakh, these sneakers have been listed at a starting price of $50,000 (around Rs 42 lakh). The report also suggested that the final bid price could be even higher.