Thieves Employ 'Money Heist' Tactics To Steal iPhones Worth Rs 4.9 Crore From Apple Store
1-MIN READ

Thieves Employ ‘Money Heist’ Tactics To Steal iPhones Worth Rs 4.9 Crore From Apple Store

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 20:06 IST

Washington

Thieves stole a total of 436 iPhone worth around Rs 4.9 crores. (Image: Reuters)

Thieves stole a total of 436 iPhone worth around Rs 4.9 crores. (Image: Reuters)

Thieves in Washington infiltrated a coffee shop named Seattle Coffee Gear to gain entry into an Apple Store and disappeared with iPhones valued at roughly Rs 4.9 crores.

If you’re familiar with the Netflix Original Money Heist, then you’re aware of the ingenuity displayed by the thieves in the TV series. It’s worth noting that in Washington, USA, a group of thieves utilized similar tactics to breach the wall of a coffee shop named Seattle Coffee Gear and gain entry into an Apple Store—disappearing with iPhones valued at roughly Rs 4.9 crore.

According to Seattle’s King 5 News via MacRumors, the thieves entered the backroom of the Apple store in the Alderwood Mall by tunneling through the washroom of the coffee shop adjacent to it. The thieves were able to bypass the Apple Store’s security system and reportedly stole a total of 436 iPhones that were worth around $5,00,000.

Seattle Coffee Gear manager, Eric Marks claimed that the coffee shop isn’t particularlr adjacent to the Apple Store, based off its construction and said, “I would have never suspected we were adjacent to the ‌Apple Store‌, how it wraps around I mean.” He added, “So, someone really had to think it out and have access to the mall layout.”

MacRumors reported that the Washington Police has obtained surveillance footage of the burglary, but as the matter is currently under investigation, no details or footage have been made public yet. Additionally, the thieves showed little interest in the coffee shop and did not steal anything from it.

With that said, the crime’s description appears to be plot straight out of a Hollywood film, and it’s interesting to note the amount of planning and surveillance that must have went into executing a robbery of this scale—right in the middle of a mall.

first published:April 07, 2023, 19:57 IST
last updated:April 07, 2023, 20:06 IST