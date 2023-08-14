This Country Has Banned iPhone and iPads But Only For These People: All Details

Apple sells the iPhones and iPads in millions every year but there are a few countries where the company’s products face a tough time selling, or even banned from sale. Brazil had banned the sale of iPhones until Apple decided to offer a charger in the box, and now Russia is the latest country taking action against Apple’s devices but for a different reason.

The Russian Ministry has specifically asked its employees to stop using the iPhone or iPad for work apps and mails.

These people are allowed to use the devices for their personal needs. The Russian security service believes that the Apple devices have been compromised by the US, which has forced the country to ban its use for the government. Apple has denied these charges, while the US security agency did not comment on the matter, as quoted by Reuters.

The links between Apple and the US security is understandable from Russia, which continues to accuse the country of using various means to intercept its network. Apple will definitely feel aggrieved with the decision, which could hamper its business in the region, which has already been affected due to the Russia-Ukraine war that has been going on for over a year.

Apple had decided to stop its business offices in the country, but Russia made its own move, accusing the company for not deleting inaccurate content about Russia’s military operation Ukraine, and even fined the company for this strategy.

In the other Apple news, the company is less than a month away from launching the new iPhone 15 series in the market, which is expected to be unveiled at a September 12 event as per reports. Apple could also have an all-new iPhone SE model in the market for buyers, which should be launching early next year.