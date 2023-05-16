This Government Portal Will Help You Track Lost, Stolen Mobile Phones: Here's How

The government is set to roll out a nationwide tracking system, called the Sanchar Saathi portal, on May 17. This portal will enable smartphone users to block and track their lost or stolen mobile phones across India.

According to a report, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will officially unveil the portal, which will be accessible nationwide and cover all telecom circles. Initially, the portal will be active in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and North East region but it will be deployed across India in this quarter.

Every year, May 17 is celebrated as the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. “#WorldTelecomDay2023| On the occasion of World Telecom Day i.e. May 17, @DoT_India is launching a citizen centric ‘Sanchar Saathi’ portal. #WTD2023 #SancharSaathi #DIU #TAFCOP #CEIR," DoT wrote on Twitter.

Here’s How Sanchar Saathi Portal Works

- The Sanchar Saathi portal, an initiative by the Department of Telecommunications, aims to empower mobile subscribers by enhancing their security and raising awareness about government initiatives.

- It offers various modules including CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) for tracing lost/stolen devices and blocking them across all telecom networks.

- The TAFCOP (Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection) module enables users to verify the number of mobile connections in their name and report any unnecessary or unauthorized connections

- Additionally, the portal provides up-to-date information and materials on end-user security, telecom, and information security.

- In addition to tracking lost devices, the portal also provides users with the ability to access their SIM card numbers and block unauthorized usage.

- This feature allows owners to take immediate action if their SIM card is being used by someone else.

top videos

In a recent move, the Indian government introduced a new requirement for mobile devices to have their 15-digit IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers disclosed before being sold. This measure aims to prevent the entry of unauthorized mobile phones into the network.

Telecom companies and the CEIR system will have access to the IMEI number and its linked mobile number. This information is already being utilized in certain states to track lost or stolen mobile devices through the CEIR system.