This Is The Worst iPhone To Use In 2023 With The New iOS 17 Software

Apple has confirmed that a wide range of iPhones will be getting the new iOS 17 version later this year. But the company has also mentioned the models that won’t be getting the new iOS version, which includes the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X and the first-gen iPhone SE model.

Now, when you look at the list of the iPhones that will get the iOS 17 update, one model particularly stands out, and is probably going to be the worst iPhone from the list to get the new iOS 17 version this year. We are talking about the iPhone Xr that came along with the iPhone XS series in September 2018 and is the first set of iPhones to get the iOS 17 version. iPhone Xr has mediocre specs but was positioned as the affordable version for buyers, who didn’t want to splurge on the iPhone XS or the XS Max.

When the iPhone Xr came out, people were quick to lap it up, since it was an iPhone that didn’t cost a bomb (by Apple’s standards), and it became a runaway hit. But now we are in 2023, and the iPhone Xr is almost 5 years old in the market, and it has a single camera at the back and the first-gen wide notch that made its debut with the iPhone X model a year before that.

You might say that with iPhones it is not just about the specs or the number of cameras, but the latest iOS software is tuned to give best results in the latest models, that’s just how Apple operates, so even though you get iOS 17 on the iPhone Xr it is unlikely to get most of the features that Apple has announced during the WWDC 2023 keynote this month.

And just for this reason, we feel that the iPhone Xr will be the worst iPhone to use in 2023 especially after you get the iOS 17 update later this year.