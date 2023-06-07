This Might Be The Best Time To Buy The M1 MacBook Air In India: Here’s Why

So Apple did launch the all-new 15-inch MacBook Air at the WWDC 2023 this week, making it the biggest Air model from the company. It is powered by the M2 chipset which came out last year and now you have like three M2 chips in the market, the Pro, the Max and the new Ultra is added to the mix.

But coming back to the MacBook Air 15-inch, you have a big display but this comes at a cost (like every other Apple product) and you have to pay Rs 1,34,900 to buy the base variant in India, which goes down to Rs 1,29,900 for the students. It will be available from June 13 in the country.

Apple claims it weighs 1.5 kg, comes with 11.5mm thickness and offers 18 hours of battery life. Now when you talk about buying MacBooks, they have gone up the price levels in the past few years. The basic MacBook Air now comes for over Rs 1 lakh in the country. But if you still need a reliable machine, people find it worth the investment.

Having said that, the launch of the 15-inch MacBook Air has made it further clear that the first-gen M1 chipset bearing MacBook Air with a 13-inch screen is still the best value for money MacBook out there in the market. Let’s be honest, how many of you really need the extra performance boost from the M2 chipset? Do you do a lot of heavy editing? Do you use professional tools to connect an external display to the Mac? Do you manage heavy applications that need raw power?

If you don’t recognise yourself with either of these tasks, then the MacBook Air M2, both 13-inch and 15-inch models that are priced starting at Rs 1,14,900 in the country are not really worth the extra Rs 30-40,000 for your usage.

That’s where you have the M1 MacBook Air which can be bought for as low as Rs 72,000 across different channels in India for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Some people claim the M1 is not powerful enough for editing videos and other regular tasks but with our experience on the M1 MacBook we can say the 8GB RAM variant would easily suffice for most users. And that’s why, this is probably the best time to buy the M1 MacBook Air in India, especially if you are upgrading from a Windows machine.