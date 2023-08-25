This Software Engineer At Google Earns Over 1.2 Crore For Working 1 Hour A Day

A Google software engineer who goes by the name Devon claims to earn a whopping $150,000 per year (about Rs 1.2 crore) by working just one hour a day, according to a new report from Fortune.

As per the report, instead of spending a lot of time coding, Devon focuses more on his startup. He wakes up at 9 a.m., does his morning routine, works for Google until around 11 a.m. or noon, and spends the rest of the day on his startup. He used to work similarly during his internship at Google, earning $2,000 per week while putting in less than two hours a day.

Although Google expects its employees to work full-time hours, Devon has reportedly managed to avoid detection by delivering high-quality work in a short amount of time.

To maintain the illusion of working more, he occasionally submits extra lines of code. Devon also mentioned that his manager is “cool” with him not coming in to office. Google has made it mandatory for employees to come on certain days of the week but the final decision rests with the reporting managers.

“I’m sure at some point Google will send me emails about not badging in, but I won’t even worry about it until I get a warning,” he told Fortune. Google’s average base salary for software engineers is close to $7,18,000 per year, as per Business Insider. By those standards, this particular engineer is pretty low but he is also putting in way less hours compared to others.

Devon isn’t alone in his work habits. Jason, a 22-year-old, previously told Business Insider he worked two full-time remote software engineering jobs for no more than 30 hours a week to increase his income. “I felt my workload at my first job was low enough, and I knew that if I couldn’t handle it then I could simply quit one of the jobs," Jason said.