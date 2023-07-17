This Unboxed iPhone Model Sold For Whopping 1.3 Crore In Auction: All Details

People love Apple products and iPhones are on top! And the love is not for just new iPhones, they are willing to spend big bucks on old models as well. In a recent auction, an original 2007 Apple iPhone completely sealed and packed in the manufacturing box was sold for an astonishing $158,000 (around Rs 1,29,80,000).

According to a report from 9to5mac, auctioned by LCG, it was a very rare model. The sold iPhone was the 4GB version of the 2007 Apple iPhone that was only produced for a couple of months. The device was put up for auction in June.

Bidding started at $10,000 on June 30 and reached a peak of $42,000 soon. The auction eventually became intense with bidding jumping from $67,000 to the final price of $158,644. And compared to the original $499 price of the 4GB model, that’s roughly a 318x increase in value over the last 16 years, the report said.

The report revealed that this rare iPhone came from a former Apple engineer that worked on the smartphone.

“Our offering is an exceedingly rare, factory-sealed, first-release 4GB model in exceptional condition. Virtually flawless along the surface and edges, the factory seal is clean with correct seam details and tightness. Labels on the reverse are correctly pristine beneath the seal. Outstanding color and gloss. Brand new, never activated," the LCG Auction website wrote.

“The phone’s provenance is pristine as the consignor was part of the original engineering team at Apple when the iPhone first launched. Collectors and investors would be hard-pressed to find a superior example. Relevance and rarity comprise a winning formula for this red-hot collectible. Model A1203, Order MA501LL/A 4GB)," it added.

Earlier this year, another first-gen iPhone model from 2007 went for $63,356 (Rs 53 lakh approx) over the weekend. This first-gen iPhone offers 8GB storage and it was launched for $599 (Rs 48,000 approx) back in 2007.