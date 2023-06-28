This YouTuber Builds World's Biggest 'Working iPhone' | Watch

A popular YouTuber named Mathew Beams has created the biggest “working iPhone" in the world. This enormous iPhone is a massive 8 feet in size, surpassing the previous record set by YouTuber ZHC, who made a 6-foot iPhone in 2020.

However, it’s important to note that this “working iPhone" created by Beams and his team is not an authentic iPhone. Instead, it is a unique creation made by combining different components. The display of the giant iPhone consists of touch panels typically found in televisions, but it functions similarly to a real iPh one display.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

To enhance the experience, a laser is positioned around the screen. The massive display is connected to a Mac mini and is said to be capable of running nearly all the commonly used iPhone apps. Additionally, the device features a glass finish on both the front and back, gadgetsnow reported.

The giant iPhone built by Beams also includes some familiar features found in regular iPhones, such as the lock button, volume buttons, and mute button. These buttons function in the same way as they do on a real iPhone.

he design of the giant iPhone also mimics the rounded corners, which are achieved by shaping and melting metal. At the back of the device, there are three cameras, and on the front, there’s a selfie camera that can be used for FaceTime calls.

In a video demonstration, Beams showcases how the “Big iPhone" can perform many of the same tasks as a regular iPhone, including taking selfies, setting timers, making FaceTime calls, and even making purchases using Apple Pay.

According to reports, the Beem Team used the giant iPhone to make purchases using Apple Pay. To reach the NFC chip, the sales associate had to stand on the desk. They also used the phone to take selfies, check into a hotel, set alarms, visit famous sights in New York City.