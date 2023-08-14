Threads App On Android Sees 79% Drop In Usage After One Month

Threads App: Meta-owned micro-blogging application Threads app has lost 79 per cent of its daily active users on Android, according to latest data. As per analytics firm Similarweb, the Threads Android app peaked at 49.3 million daily active users worldwide on July 7, however, the app was down to 10.3 million daily active users on August 7.

Initially, the Threads app saw daily active users spending approximately 14 minutes on average worldwide, with notably higher engagement in the US, reaching nearly 21 minutes on July 7. However, by August 7, this time had dropped to just 3 minutes.

When you compare, X (formerly Twitter) has over 100 million daily active users on Android. They typically spend around 25 minutes on the platform each day, as indicated by the data.

According to IANS, the initial rush of excitement did not last long for Threads, the Meta Platform’s answer to the app formerly known as Twitter. Threads had a huge launch at the beginning of July, fuelled by the near-instant onboarding of Instagram users to the new text-based social app.

“However, the boom in active users of Threads didn’t last. The app’s active user count boomed in the first couple of days when new users were busy checking out the app and seeing who else was on it, but that faded fast,” Similarweb noted.

In related news, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced new updates for its recently-launched micro-blogging platform Threads. It includes features including ‘Directly share a post to your Instagram DM’, a new mention button and custom alt-text for photos and videos.

“New updates to Threads this week: Directly share a post to your Instagram DMs, Custom alt-text for photo/video, New mention button to easily mention someone’s account in your Thread," Zuckerberg posted on Threads app.

Meta has also rolled out Threads support for rel=me links to help verify users’ identity on platforms like Mastodon. People can now add your Threads profile link on supported platforms to verify their identity.