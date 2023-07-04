Threads, Meta's Twitter Competitor, Sets July 6 as Launch Date

Meta’s Twitter competitor, Threads, is set to launch on July 6, offering users an alternative to Elon Musk-led Twitter.

The Threads app was initially discovered on the Google Play store in Europe on Monday morning and later made its appearance on the Apple App Store by Monday night, Forbes reported.

The announcement follows recent controversies surrounding Twitter, including user limits and issues with Bluesky, a competitor founded by Jack Dorsey.

The app aims to bring communities together to discuss various topics and connect with favorite creators.

Threads, which combines elements of Instagram and Twitter, is expected to attract both existing Instagram users and new users at launch.

Meta has positioned the app as a “sanely run" platform, while Twitter faces concerns from advertisers over its association with right-wing figures.

As Musk makes back-to-back changes on Twitter, he has hired a new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, who has been relatively silent on the platform.

In addition, Twitter has announced that Tweetdeck will become a subscription-only feature starting next month.

Charging for TweetDeck, which was previously free and is widely used by businesses and news organizations to easily monitor content, could bring a revenue boost to Twitter, which has struggled to retain advertising revenue under Musk.

The move comes just days after Musk said that both verified and unverified users would have a limited number of posts they could read per day “to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.”