Threads vs Instagram: What To Post On Threads? Adam Mosseri Tries To Help Confused Users

Reported By: Debashis Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 17:11 IST

New Delhi, India

While people are easily signing on Threads and starting to use it, what we are getting to see on Threads is mostly the same old photos and videos that are already posted on Instagram. (Image: Reuters)

If Threads shows the same Reels and Instagram photos then how is it competing with Twitter?

Instagram’s Adam Mosseri had made one thing clear, earlier this year– the future of Instagram is short videos and not photos. But now there’s Thread– a new app which is positioned to drive discussions– mostly texts. Why? Because Mark Zuckerberg wants to take on Elon Musk-owned Twitter and drive ‘friendly’ discussions on social media.

For all these years, the Instagram audience is somewhat moulded to consume short videos and memes, they are not into heated discussions that mostly happen on Twitter. While the goal for Meta may be clear, Instagram users are confused. They really don’t know how they can influence their network without making videos or posting glamorous photos.

While people are easily signing on Threads and starting to use it, what we are getting to see on Threads is mostly the same old photos and videos that are already posted on Instagram. For most users, Threads has become another app to dump the same content they are posting on TikTok, Youtube Shorts and Instagram Reels.

To set some house rules, Mosseri said, “For those of you trying to think about what to post here on Threads versus on Instagram, my take is it’s less about text versus photos and videos and more about what public conversations you want to have. Do you want to engage in more of a back and forth, Threads make sense. If not, great, probably Instagram…”

So, basically, what Mosseri is indirectly hinting at is that users should keep photos and videos to Instagram only. And the ‘engagement’ they usually drive in the comments section of posts should be carried forward to Threads.

If Threads has to succeed and serve its true purpose then it has to be dominated by serious conversations minus the hate on Twitter. Else, if Threads shows the same Reels and Instagram photos then how is it competing with Twitter?

