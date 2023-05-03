TikTok's Head of US Data Security to Leave Company Amid Calls for App Ban

Popular video-sharing app TikTok said on Tuesday its head of US data security trust and safety, Eric Han, will leave the company amid growing calls for a ban on the Chinese app in the country.

US technology website The Verge was the first to report the development citing an internal memo to employees.

The news comes as TikTok faces calls from U.S. lawmakers to ban the popular short-form video app from the country over concerns about its Chinese ownership and protection of U.S. user data.

Eric Han, the head of U.S. data security trust and safety at TikTok, is set to leave the company on May 12 after holding the position since 2019, according to The Verge.

As per the report, Han played a crucial role in policy decisions that aimed to reduce the spread of dangerous challenges and paid political posts by influencers.

Andy Bonillo, TikTok’s interim general manager of US data security, will temporarily fill the position until a permanent replacement is found.

Earlier in March, TikTok confirmed that federal officials demanded that the app’s Chinese owners sell their stake in the social media platform or face a US ban.

Last month, Montana lawmakers approved legislation to ban TikTok on personal devices, making it the first state to do so if the bill is signed by the governor, CNN reported.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew testified before Congress in March and attempted to reassure lawmakers about the app’s safety and US users’ data security. TikTok did not provide a reason for Han’s departure.

