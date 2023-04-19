CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tim Cook In India Video: Vada Pav, Badminton and Everything Else

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 12:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Tim Cook ate Vada Pav with the Bollywood icon, Madhuri Dixit. (Image: Madhuri Dixit/Twitter)

Apple CEO Tim Cook makes the most of his India trip, indulging in Mumbai's famous delicacies and visiting business tycoon Mukesh Ambani at his residence Antilia. He is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Delhi leg of the trip.

During his visit to India after a seven-year gap, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple Inc., has been making the most of his trip. Besides inaugurating Apple’s first-ever retail store in India, located in Mumbai, called Apple BKC, Tim Cook has also been indulging in some of Mumbai’s famous delicacies. He had the pleasure of enjoying vada pav, the quintessential Mumbai street food, with none other than Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Tim Cook’s itinerary also included a visit to the home of the Indian business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani, at his residence, Antilia.

WATCH VIDEO: Tim Cook’s Adventures In India

Later that evening, Apple hosted a star-studded event where Tim Cook mingled with Indian celebrities and cricket stars like Rakulpreet Kaur, Armaan Malik, and Anil Kumble, among others.

As he continues his visit to India, Tim Cook is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MoS IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, during his Delhi leg of the trip. From the looks of it, Tim Cook’s India adventure is not just about expanding Apple’s presence in the country but also about building strong relationships with some of India’s most influential figures.ˇ

ALSO WATCH: Tim Cook Shares The ‘Apple Watch Story’; Meets Saina Nehwal, P Gopichand 

 Apple’s second store in India, Apple Saket in New Delhi will be open to public tomorrow, on April 20th, at 10 a.m. IST. The store is located in Saket’s Select City Mall.

